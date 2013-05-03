LONDON May 3 Glencore Xstrata (GLEN.L) began trading as a combined group on Friday, with shares changing hands at 334 pence at the open, valuing the commodities trader and miner at more than 44.5 billion pounds ($69 billion).

Glencore will later on Friday update investors with details on the merger, including its new management structure.

A source familiar with the company told Reuters on Thursday that Glencore would stick to its internal talent for key jobs - leaving little doubt that what was billed as a merger of equals 15 months ago has ended, after tense and sometimes bitter negotiating, as a takeover. [ID:nL6N0DJ4OM]

Out of the dozen or so key positions running the group's mines and trading operations, only two will be filled by former Xstrata personnel - Peter Freyberg running coal mining and Mark Eames in charge of iron ore projects.

Combining Glencore and Xstrata has been a marathon for Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg, who now faces the biggest test of his career - integrating Xstrata and making a success of the biggest mining takeover to date, at a time of cooling commodity prices.($1 = 0.6447 British pounds)

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Sinead Cruise)

