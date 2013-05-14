BRIEF-Banco do Brasil gets $1.35 billion bid for Patagonia unit - Bloomberg
* Banco do Brasil gets $1.35 billion bid for Patagonia unit - Bloomberg, citing sources
Nigeria
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Banco do Brasil gets $1.35 billion bid for Patagonia unit - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Newly merged lender share soar 10.7 pct since official tie-up
* Received approval of China Banking Regulatory Commission in relation to appointment qualification of Shi Yuzhu and Song Chunfeng as non-executive directors