Fitch Rates Westpac's AUD2bn Covered Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac
Banking Corporation's
(WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2017-C3 AUD1.6 billion and 2017-C4
AUD400 million
mortgage covered bonds ratings of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable.
This brings the total outstanding issuance of covered bonds
under the programme
to AUD26.85 billion. Series 2017-C3 is a floating-rate bond
while Series 2017-C4
is fixed-rate. Both the bonds are due in August 2022 and