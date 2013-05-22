BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital enters into CAD $100 mln senior secured credit facility
* Founders Advantage enters into CAD $100 million senior secured credit facility with strategic capital provider, Sagard Credit Partners
Titan MTN Series 2005-1, Titan MTN Series 2005-2, and Titan MTN Series 2005-3
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Founders Advantage enters into CAD $100 million senior secured credit facility with strategic capital provider, Sagard Credit Partners
NEW YORK, May 31 A New York man has been criminally charged with running a $70 million Ponzi scheme centered on the purported sale of tickets to events including the NFL Super Bowl, soccer's World Cup, the U.S. Open tennis tournament and the Broadway blockbuster "Hamilton."