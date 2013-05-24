Fitch Removes RWN on Deutsche Bank Taipei's TWD Bonds; Affirms Rating at 'AA(twn)'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the National
Long-Term Rating
on Deutsche Bank AG Taipei Branch's (DB Taipei) senior unsecured
notes off
Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and has affirmed the rating at
'AA(twn)'. This
follows the removal of the RWN on DB Taipei's head office
Deutsche Bank AG's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and an affirmation of the rating
at 'A-' with a
Negative Outlook on 13 March 2017. Fitch does not plac