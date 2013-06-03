Bank of Ireland may be able to breach state salary cap for new CEO
DUBLIN, April 10 The Irish government may relax its cap on bankers' pay to allow Bank of Ireland to find a suitable new CEO, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Monday.
William Hill plc (William Hill)
DUBLIN, April 10 The Irish government may relax its cap on bankers' pay to allow Bank of Ireland to find a suitable new CEO, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Monday.
SAO PAULO, April 10 Brazil's Congress is likely to pass a pension reform spearheaded by President Michel Temer in the next six months, the head of national banking association Anbima, Jose Eduardo Laloni, told journalists on a Monday conference call.