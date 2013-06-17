Suncorp-Metway Ltd

For the full text of this story please click the following link:

here

(Bangalore Ratings Team, Hotline:+91 80 6677 2513 Jyothsna.BN@thomsonreuters.com, Group id: BangaloreRatings@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:Jyothsna.BN.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))