SE Asia Stocks-Most gain in line with broader Asia on China factory data

By Chris Thomas May 31 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, tracking broader Asia, as investors took heart from data showing factory activity in China grew steadily in May, beating expectations of a slowdown. The manufacturing sector in the world's second largest economy grew faster than expected in May as activity in the steel industry rebounded sharply, an official survey showed. The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) held up at 51.2 in May,