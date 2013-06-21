惠誉：基金新规将为中国公募基金增长降温；风险仍然存在

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 11 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月2日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1021541">Fitch: China Mutual Fund Rules to Cool Growth; Risks Remain 惠誉评级表示，限制公募基金投资者集中度的新规定可能会使该领域的快速增长放缓，但不太可能显着降低在出现流动性冲击的情况下个人投资者遭受较大损失的可能性。 这一新规是出于监管机构对金融领域流动性收紧的担忧，机构投资者（尤其是银行）面临流动性短缺而不得不赎回其公募基金份额的的风险会因此升高。在此前的规定之下，机构投资 者可能在单一公募基金中持有很高份额，这意味着大额赎回可能触发资产的减价出售以及基金的市场价格大幅下跌。在这种情况下，个人投资者容易遭受较大损失。 三月中旬出台的新规定要求单一投资者份额