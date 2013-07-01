BRIEF-Moody's assigns provisional (P)B2 rating to Maldives' senior unsecured notes
* Moody's assigns provisional (P)B2 rating to Maldives' senior unsecured notes
Aldar Properties PJSC (Aldar)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Moody's assigns provisional (P)B2 rating to Maldives' senior unsecured notes
SEOUL, May 31 A board member of South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday that monetary policy should stay accommodative as boosting private consumption is still a challenge when inflation is not expected to exceed the central bank's target in the medium term.