U.S.-based stock funds hit by biggest withdrawals of 2017 -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, April 12 Fund investors are ousting U.S. stocks in favor of bonds and international assets as they turn skittish on an aging bull market, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Investors pulled $12.7 billion from U.S.-based funds that buy domestic stocks, and plunged an additional $6.7 billion into international equity and $11.1 billion into bond funds, the trade group said. The data covers the week ended April 5.