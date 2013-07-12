BRIEF-Southwest Securities to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Indonesia's global bond
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* S P Setia, Permodalan National Berhad and Amanahraya Trustees Berhad entered into a non-binding MOI to commence negotiations on proposed acquisition by co of entire equity interest of I&P Group