BRIEF-ICBC to pay annual cash div as 2.343 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
here's-debt- and-deposit-ratings--PR_277422
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3
* Masan Group Corp - KKR entered into agreements to invest a total of US$250 million in Masan Group and in its branded meat platform, Masan Nutri-Science