LONDON, July 31 New British bank Aldermore is eyeing acquisition targets in a bid to accelerate its expansion as it plans to boost its balance sheet to 5 billion pounds ($7.6 billion) by the end of next year, Chief Executive Phillip Monks told Reuters.

"We have an appetite to grow by acquisition and organically. We have very supportive shareholders. There are two or three things I'm casting my eye over," Monks said in an interview.

Monks said the bank wants to increase the size of its balance sheet to 4 billion pounds at the end of this year and to 5.0 billion pounds by the end of 2014.

($1 = 0.6553 British pounds)

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

