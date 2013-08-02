Fitch Rates Zhanglong's USD Bond Tap Final 'BB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Fujian Zhanglong Group Co., Ltd.,'s (BB+/Stable) USD200 million 4.5% notes due 2019 a final rating of 'BB+'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and the final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 15 March 2017. The notes are a tap of an earlier issuance and carry the same terms and condition