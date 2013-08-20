Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)