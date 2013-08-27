Fitch Rates RSA Insurance Group Plc's Restricted Tier 1 Notes 'BB'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned RSA
Insurance Group Plc's
SEK2,500 million and DKK650 million perpetual Restricted Tier 1
(RT1) contingent
convertible notes a 'BB' rating.
The notes are rated four notches below RSA Insurance Group Plc's
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', comprising two notches for a 'poor'
baseline recovery
assumption and two notches for 'moderate' non-performance risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The not