BRIEF-Castellum's interim report January-March 2017 to be published on 25 April
* Castellum's interim report January-March 2017 to be published on 25 April - invitation to teleconference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Castellum's interim report January-March 2017 to be published on 25 April - invitation to teleconference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S&P, Fitch downgrades came after cabinet changes (Adds quotes, details)