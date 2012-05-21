The ratings are constrained by our view of Lundbergs' exposure to volatile equity markets, which may translate into fluctuations in its portfolio value. Moreover, Lundbergs is the majority owner of two of its listed core holdings, commercial property developer Hufvudstaden AB (not rated) and forest products company Holmen AB (BBB/Stable/A-2). We believe that the high share of majority-owned investments reduces Lundbergs' immediate liquidity from its investment portfolio.

Key portfolio developments

Lundbergs invested approximately Swedish krona (SEK)2.9 billion in publicly traded holdings during 2011, including SEK1.2 billion in construction company Skanska AB (not rated), SEK0.6 billion in Holmen, SEK0.4 billion in tool maker Sandvik AB (BBB+/Stable/A-2), SEK0.3 billion in investment company Industrivarden AB (A-/Stable/A-2), and SEK0.4 billion in outdoor power products manufacturer Husqvarna AB (not rated). This was more than offset by the divestment of the company's stake in industrial doors and logistics systems company Cardo AB (not rated) for SEK4.7 billion in March 2011. Lundbergs also invested close to SEK0.8 billion in its real estate activities. We believe the new position Lundbergs built in Skanska in 2011 does not affect its core focus on existing assets, so we expect its portfolio composition to remain largely unchanged for the next year, maintaining current liquidity, quality, and diversity descriptors according to our methodology.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We believe Lundbergs' loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is well placed at the 7% we calculated on May 15, 2012. On that date, it would have taken a 50% decline in equity prices--excluding the real estate assets whose valuations are less volatile--for our 15% threshold to be met. We believe operating cash generation, defined as dividend received less operating and interest expenses and dividend paid, which was about SEK0.1 billion in 2011 should remain stable in 2012. We would also expect dividend inflows from portfolio companies to be comparable to 2011 levels, with a modest increase in 2013, operating and financial costs to be stable, and dividends to shareholders to grow by about 7%. As a result, we expect total coverage--the ratio of dividends received to operating and net interest expenses plus dividends paid at holding company level--which was 1.3x in 2011, to be about 1.2x in 2012, and stable for the foreseeable future.

Liquidity

The 'A-1' short-term rating is supported by our assessment of Lundbergs' liquidity as "strong," as defined by our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to cover its needs for the next 12 months well in excess of our 1.5x ceiling.

We estimate total liquidity sources for 2012 at about SEK2.7 billion, including:

-- Available cash and equivalents estimated at about SEK0.8 billion (100% of reported cash, given the lean structure of the parent company);

-- SEK1.2 billion of undrawn committed lines, of which SEK0.2 billion is available until June 2013 and SEK1.0 billion until December 2017. These lines do not include financial covenants; and

-- Dividend from portfolio companies amounting to a conservative estimation of at least SEK0.8 billion.

This compares with Lundbergs' potential liquidity uses of about SEK1.5 billion over the next 12 months, which include:

-- Short-term debt of SEK0.9 billion and minimal debt maturities over 2013;

-- Operating and net interest expenses of SEK0.2 billion; and

-- Dividend payout to shareholders close to SEK0.5 billion.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Lundbergs is likely to preserve its conservative capital structure and therefore retain its strong financial flexibility. We understand that Lundbergs aims to maintain leverage below 50% of the market value of its wholly owned real estate operations, which stood at SEK12 billion on Dec. 31, 2011, as part of its financial target. The loan-to-real-estate-value ratio was about 23% at the end of 2011. We also believe that the company's overall LTV ratio will remain below 15%, which is commensurate with the ratings.

If the LTV ratio were to exceed 15%, even slightly, owing for example to an unexpected and significant decline in equity values for a sufficiently lengthy period, we might consider a negative rating action. Higher-than-expected leverage or increasing exposure to wholly or majority-owned companies could have negative implications for the ratings on Lundbergs because the increasing asset concentration would raise its vulnerability to operational and business risk.

The possibility of an upgrade of Lundbergs is remote at this stage.

