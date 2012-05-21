(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Hyva Global B.V. ------------------------------ 21-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Motor vehicles

and car bodies

Mult. CUSIP6: 44890C

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Mar-2011 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on Hyva Global B.V. reflects the company's narrow product focus, potential margin compression, and its "aggressive" financial risk profile. Hyva's good brand recognition, and established sales and distribution networks partly offset these factors. Its low-cost production base and good growth potential in emerging markets offer additional support.

In our view, Hyva's business risk profile is "weak". We expect the Netherlands-headquartered provider of hydraulic systems' credit measures to remain under pressure over the next 12 months. The company's profitability in 2011 was lower than we expected and its credit protection metrics deteriorated. Hyva attributes its lower gross margin in 2011 to an incidental one-off charge to cost of sales in relation to a change in ownership of the company. NWS Holdings and Unitas Capital Pte. Ltd. acquired Hyva in April 2011. Hyva's revenue growth in 2011 was also much lower than the company's projection because sales in China remained almost flat year on year in 2011. China accounted for about 34.5% of Hyva's total revenue in 2011.

We expect that Hyva's margins could decline further over the next few years due to intense competition from domestic and global players in emerging markets. Product concentration is also likely to remain high; hydraulics products including cylinder and wet kits accounted for 64.1% of the company's total sales in 2011.