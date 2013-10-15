BRIEF-Firm Capital American Realty Partners qtrly FFO loss per share $0.01
April 3 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp :
Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited & Mi9
April 3 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp :
* Announced that long wale investment partnership has priced an A$200 million U.S. private placement
WASHINGTON, April 3 Before Wall Street attorney Jay Clayton was nominated to be head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, he communicated with more than a half dozen of President Donald Trump's transition representatives, including one whose company has a multi-million-dollar contract with the SEC, according to documents seen by Reuters.