(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Germany-based healthcare chemicals group Bayer AG's (Bayer) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDR and senior unsecured ratings at 'A'-. The agency has also affirmed the Short-term IDR at 'F2' and Bayer's EUR1.3bn hybrid bond at 'BBB'.

"The Positive Outlook reflects Bayer's improved operational and financial positioning - leaving Bayer's ratings with some headroom for acquisitions," says Britta Holt, Director in Fitch's Corporate team. "Fitch will consider an upgrade to an 'A' IDR once the lease- adjusted net debt to EBITDAR reaches 1.3x or below on a continuing basis. This will likely be achieved in 2012 if the company does not pursue large debt-financed acquisitions", adds Holt.

The ratings reflect the group's solid market position as a mid-sized player in the highly cash-generative global pharmaceutical industry, where it benefits from a well-diversified product portfolio with no major US patent expiry upcoming within the next three years and a promising late-stage R&D pipeline, including the potential blockbuster drugs Alpharadin and Regorafenib (both oncology medicines). The ratings also factor in the group's global number two market position in over-the-counter (OTC) medicines. The well-diversified OTC business enables Bayer to conduct efficient life-cycle management, and makes it a partner of choice for OTC switches. The company has two of the few global brands in the industry (Aspirin and Alka-Seltzer).

The ratings also take into account Bayer's world-leading positions in its Crop Science and Material Science businesses, which generated 40% of group EBITDA before special items in 2011. However, its presence in Material Science exposes Bayer to cyclical industries such as automotive, construction and electronics and raw material price swings, while the Crop Science performance is linked to the volatility in commodity prices and weather conditions.

Bayer's lease- and hybrid-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR (deducting cash on balance sheet) stood at 1.4x at end-2011 (end-2010: 1.4x), while the adjusted EBITDAR net fixed charge cover was 11.4x (2010: 11.1x). However, Bayer used bank deposits under 'Other financial assets' in its balance sheet, which were due in April 2012, to repay the EUR2bn bond issued in 2002 under the EMTN program which matured on 10 April 2012.