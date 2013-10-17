LONDON Oct 17 Gambling firm Rank Group
warned its first half profit will be lower than last year,
dragging down its full-year expectations after revenues fell
during the summer and a disappointing performance at its bingo
chain Mecca.
Rank, majority-owned by Malaysia's Guoco Group,
said it will be taking action to cut costs after like-for-like
revenues fell 7 percent in the 15 weeks to Oct. 13.
"The board anticipates operating profit for the full year to
be marginally below market expectations," Rank said in a trading
statement, forecasting a stronger second half to its financial
year.