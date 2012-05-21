BRIEF-UDR prices $300 mln of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* UDR Inc - notes were priced at 99.764 pct of principal amount plus accrued interest from june 16, 2017 to yield 3.528 pct to maturity
May 21 Golomt Bank, Khan Bank, Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia, and XacBan
* Moody's downgrades the ratings of four Mongolia banks to B1 from Ba3
* UDR Inc - notes were priced at 99.764 pct of principal amount plus accrued interest from june 16, 2017 to yield 3.528 pct to maturity
* Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect