BRIEF-Cinda International Holdings says disposal of class A shares of China Dragon Internet Finance Fund SP
* Discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Disposal Of Class A Shares Of China Dragon Internet Finance Fund Sp
Baltic International Bank
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Disposal Of Class A Shares Of China Dragon Internet Finance Fund Sp
* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.13%, compared to 3.16% for prior quarter