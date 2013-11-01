Fitch Affirms Novosibirsk Region at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Novosibirsk Region's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario regarding the region's satisfactory b