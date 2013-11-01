UPDATE 3-Skirmishes in Johannesburg as South Africans protest against Zuma
* Fitch downgrades South Africa credit rating (Adds Tutu, Guptas, marches end)
Ordu Yardimlasma Kurumu
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Fitch downgrades South Africa credit rating (Adds Tutu, Guptas, marches end)
BOSTON, April 7 Influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services recommended investors vote to replace the majority of directors at Wells Fargo & Co in the wake of the bank's phony-account scandal.