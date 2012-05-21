(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Tristar Retail Ltd and one of its subsidiaries - Tristar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd (TTPL) - a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

For the purpose of these ratings, Fitch has taken a consolidated view of Tristar Retail Ltd and its subsidiaries, namely TTPL, Tristar Retail Concepts Pvt Ltd, Tristar Retail Brands Pvt Ltd and Tristar Brands Private Ltd. The group together is referred to as TRL.

The ratings are constrained by the working capital intensive nature of TRL's business, due to its consistently high inventory days of above 200 for the past four years as it has to stock finished products for TTPL's distribution business and the sales business of the other subsidiaries. As a result, the company has been reporting negative net cash flow from operations (CFO) since FY08 (financial year ending March); CFO: INR133.5m in FY11.