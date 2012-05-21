(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Maluku's (Bank Maluku) National Long-Term Rating and senior bond rating to 'A(idn)' from 'A-(idn) and National Short-Term Rating to 'F1(idn)' from 'F2(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The upgrade reflects the government's increased ability to support Bank Maluku following the Indonesian sovereign upgrade to 'BBB-' in December 2011 and Fitch's revised view on state support for regional development banks in Indonesia. Support from central government was proven by capital injection through the bank's recapitalisation programme in 1998.

Downward rating pressure may arise from a sovereign rating downgrade or dilution in the government's propensity to provide financial support to regional development banks. However, Fitch views this as a remote prospect in the near- to medium-term. Upward rating pressure will depend on the bank's ability to improve capital and asset quality and also to maintain its strong profitability.

Bank Maluku's profitability was robust, with a strong market position in Maluku region due to limited competition, and despite its small size relative to peers and concentrated niche business in Maluku region. Asset quality was sound with low credit risk given its focus on civil servants loans.

Bank Maluku's profitability is among the highest in the industry, as return on assets improved to 3.5% at end-2011 from 2.7% at end-2010, driven by high net interest margins of 12%. This is based on high yield-consumer loans, which accounted for 82% of total loans, and on a large portion of low-cost saving and demand deposits representing 71% of total deposits. Approximately 80% from total deposits were from government, mainly demand deposits and time deposits, as BPD Maluku acts as treasurer for regional governments and as government funding channel for regional budgets and government projects in Maluku region.

Non-performing loans (NPL) declined to 2.5% of total loans at end-2011 from 3.6 at end-2010, mainly due to write downs of legacy loans from the riots in 1999-2005 and improved NPL collections. Asset quality is likely to remain manageable as the bank focuses on loans to civil servants, where payments to the bank are regularly deducted from their salaries paid via Bank Maluku.

Bank Maluku's Tier-1 and total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 13.1% and 14.1% respectively at end-2011 remained satisfactory. The bank intends to maintain total CAR at a minimum of 14% in the next two years through lowering its dividend rate to 20% (2009: 50%), limiting loan growth to a maximum of 20%, and focusing on low risk-weighted assets. Capital impairment risk is expected to remain low given the bank's healthy profitability.

BPD Maluku is mutually owned by the Government of Maluku province, municipalities and regencies surrounding Maluku and Maluku island provinces. It accounted for 1% of the development bank sector's total assets and 0.1% of total banking system assets at end-2011.