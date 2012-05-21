(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Riau Kepri's (Bank Riau Kepri) National Long-Term Rating at 'A(idn)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed Bank Riau Kepri's rupiah senior bond issued in 2011 at 'A(idn)'.

The ratings reflect Bank Riau Kepri's strong capital position, a sizeable low-cost deposit base, and its important role in supporting the development of the Riau region. The ratings also reflect some support from its shareholder, the Riau government and, potentially, the central government in times of need.

Upward rating pressure will depend on the bank's ability to improve profitability and asset quality without compromising its strong capital. Downward rating pressure is limited by potential support from both the regional and central governments unless the bank's standalone credit profile deteriorates together with a decrease of government support.

The bank's Tier-1 and total capital adequacy ratios (CAR) of 19.7% and 20.6% respectively at end-2011 were above both the average of regional development banks (total CAR of 14.3%) and Indonesian banks (16%). Capital has been Bank Riau Kepri's historical strength and Fitch expects the bank to maintain a solid core capital base of 15% over the medium term.

Low-cost saving and demand deposits account for 74% of Bank Riau Kepri's total deposits, which is among the highest in the Indonesian banking industry. Demand deposits are mainly from the regional government for development projects. The large portion of low-cost deposits helps support the bank's profitability. Fitch notes that tight competition in lending could pressure the bank's net interest margins (NIM). Bank Riau Kepri's return on assets based on Fitch calculation at 2% remains below the average of development bank peers due to lower NIM and high operating cost.

Total non-performing loans (NPLs) slightly increased to 2.6% (2010: 2.5%) and above the industry average of 2.2% at end-2011. This was mainly due to weakness of a few lumpy accounts in the commercial segment. Fitch expects Bank Riau Kepri will be more cautious in expanding lending to small businesses and the commercial sector as this business is likely to be riskier than the bank's core civil servants loans. Bank Riau Kepri's consumer loan quality remained reasonably sound with NPLs remaining low at 1% at end-2011. Consumer loans accounted for a sizeable 77% of total loans in 2011.

Bank Riau Kepri is mutually owned by the Government of Riau province, municipalities and regencies surrounding Riau and Riau island provinces. It accounted for 6% of the development bank sector's total assets and 0.5% of total banking system assets at end-2011. The bank's business is concentrated in Riau and Riau island provinces, whose main industry is oil and commodities.