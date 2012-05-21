BRIEF-UDR prices $300 mln of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* UDR Inc - notes were priced at 99.764 pct of principal amount plus accrued interest from june 16, 2017 to yield 3.528 pct to maturity
May 21 Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
* Moody's : Spanish RMBS performance worsened during March 2012
* Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect