May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited's (MeECL) INR500m and INR1,200m long-term unsecured non-convertible bonds at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)(SO)'.

The rating continues to be based solely on the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by the government of Meghalaya (GoMe) against MeECL's debt servicing, and is supported by a pre-defined structured payment mechanism. Fitch also notes the trustees and MeECL have confirmed that the latter has been timely servicing its interest and principal obligations for both the tranches since the financial year ended March 2009 (FY09).

Any deterioration in GoMe's credit quality and significant deviation from the structured payment mechanism would result negative rating action.

The rating is also supported by the increasing proportion of the state's own revenue (18.1% in FY01, 20.9% in FY10) in total revenue compared with the declining trend with higher credit quality states. Fitch further notes that Meghalaya's economic growth performance during the 11th Five-Year Plan period not only improved from its 10th Five-Year Plan but also was higher than the national achievement and median value for special category states.

At present, MeECL holds the assets, liabilities and personnel of the erstwhile Meghalaya State Electricity Board. Subsequently, these would be finally allocated into three successor companies based on the business segments, namely generation, distribution and transmission.

MeECL is currently under the transitional provisions of the Electricity Act 2003. The unbundling process is presently underway. Fitch is of the view that the bonds would finally be transferred to the Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Limited, the generation company, given the bonds were issued for the purpose of part-financing the capex incurred on the 126 MW Mytendu Leksha Hydro Electric Project. However, the bonds are expected to continue to enjoy the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from GoMe.

MeECL is a wholly owned corporation of GoMe and has been incorporated under the Companies Act 1956.