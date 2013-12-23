BRIEF-Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 bln - Bloomberg
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Limited (SIUD)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal is revising the basis for calculating its gross domestic product and expects the changes to show its economy is at least 30 percent larger than currently believed, the West African nation's finance minister said on Friday.