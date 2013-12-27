Fitch Upgrades Alfa Bank Kazakhstan to 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Alfa Bank Kazakhstan's (ABK) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL RATINGS The upgrade of ABK's IDRs reflects the extended record of good financial performance supported by relatively low funding costs and reasonable asset quality,