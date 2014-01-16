LONDON Jan 16 Britain's former top financial industry regulator Hector Sants, who resigned from Barclays in November citing stress and exhaustion, will lead a new financial taskforce set up by the head of the Anglican Church.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said on Thursday that Sants had accepted his invitation to chair the group, where he will support credit unions and work with the wider UK financial sector to build support for community-based financial services.

"I have long recognised that the banking sector requires cultural change," Sants, 57, said in a statement.