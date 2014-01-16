BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
LONDON Jan 16 Britain's former top financial industry regulator Hector Sants, who resigned from Barclays in November citing stress and exhaustion, will lead a new financial taskforce set up by the head of the Anglican Church.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said on Thursday that Sants had accepted his invitation to chair the group, where he will support credit unions and work with the wider UK financial sector to build support for community-based financial services.
"I have long recognised that the banking sector requires cultural change," Sants, 57, said in a statement.
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: