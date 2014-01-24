BRIEF-GMP appoints Francisco Montoro as chairman
* Appoints current CEO, Francisco Montoro Aleman, as new chairman
Depfa ACS Bank and EAA Covered Bond Bank plc
docid=PR_291074&WT.mc_id=NLTITLE_YYYYMMDD_PR_291074
* Appoints current CEO, Francisco Montoro Aleman, as new chairman
TOKYO, April 21 Japan's financial regulator has stepped up scrutiny of banks on their measures against money laundering and terror funding, ahead of checks by a global body for fighting illicit finance, several people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.