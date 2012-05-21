(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 - The once again tough macroeconomic backdrop and deteriorating sovereign creditworthiness in most European countries are likely to contribute to further modest weakening in the ratings on companies in the telecommunications, cable, and satellite sector in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), in Standard & Poor's opinion. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has today announced the publication of its report card on the industry "EMEA Telecoms, Cable, And Satellite Sector Credit Quality May Falter Slightly As Europe's Economies Stay Glum." (See also the related CreditMatters TV segment "European Telecoms Companies Shaken By Macro Environment While Cable Does Better."

"We believe the sector's operating resilience and high cash generation should largely offset macroeconomic woes, provided the biggest operators demonstrate their readiness to use their financial flexibility if necessary," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Patrice Cochelin.

Limited growth prospects, macroeconomic and sovereign weaknesses, sustained capital spending, regulatory constraints, and aggressive shareholder remuneration policies remain the chief factors pinning back our credit outlook. These constraints are particularly applicable to the large, traditional, integrated carriers that bear a big chunk of the sector's debt.

We believe that some carriers based in emerging markets may have better rating upside potential. For the same reasons, we see emerging market exposure as beneficial overall--even if potentially riskier--for integrated players' revenue trends.

Meanwhile, rating trends in mature markets may continue diverging as they have since 2009, largely owing to varying economic prospects, while also reflecting a more favorable environment for cable operators, in our view.

Still, the sector's traditional resilience and companies' general flexibility to delay or reduce investments or shareholder remuneration could alleviate downward rating pressure.

In response to questions from investors and market participants on the links between sovereign creditworthiness and the four telecoms incumbent operators we rate in Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, we have also published a credit FAQ "How Sovereign Credit Quality Affects The Ratings On Southern European Telecoms Incumbent Operators."