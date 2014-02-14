ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit in cautious trading, China AMCs wider
HONG KONG, April 19 (IFR) - Asian credit markets continued on a cautious note on Wednesday as geopolitical concerns weighed on sentiment with Chinese names trading generally wider.
Imerys S.A
HONG KONG, April 19 (IFR) - Asian credit markets continued on a cautious note on Wednesday as geopolitical concerns weighed on sentiment with Chinese names trading generally wider.
* March quarter net profit 7.52 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.20 billion rupees year ago