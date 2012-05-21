BRIEF-UDR prices $300 mln of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* UDR Inc - notes were priced at 99.764 pct of principal amount plus accrued interest from june 16, 2017 to yield 3.528 pct to maturity
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 21 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- FIATC Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija y ----- 21-May-2012
Sociedades Filiales
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain
Local currency BBB-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Apr-2008 BBB-/-- --/--
19-Aug-2003 BBpi/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BBB-/Stable 15-Apr-2008
