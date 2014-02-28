BRIEF-GAM launches new share buy-back programme
* Says to launch new three-year share buy-back programme to repurchase up to 16 million shares
Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev)
* Says to launch new three-year share buy-back programme to repurchase up to 16 million shares
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.