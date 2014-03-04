BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group says operating profit for quarter was about HK$430 mln
* Group turnover was approximately HK$3,495 million for three months ended 31 March 2017
Premier Foods plc
* Group turnover was approximately HK$3,495 million for three months ended 31 March 2017
April 20 Southeast Asian stock markets trod with caution on Thursday in the absence of economic cues while uncertainties around the upcoming French elections muted global risk appetite. The sense of caution was exacerbated by weakness on Wall Street and overnight decline in commodity prices, especially oil. The French presidential elections will be closely watched as the stakes for investors are high, with two anti-EU, anti-euro candidates among the four seen still in