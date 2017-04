Taiwan stocks rise, taking cues from overseas markets

TAIPEI, April 25 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday, mainly taking cues from overseas markets, but continued their choppy trading as investors await fresh economic data. The main TAIEX index was up 0.6 percent at 9,773.76 as of 0142 GMT, after closing almost flat in the previous session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, while the Nasdaq climbed 1.2 percent to a record high overnight a