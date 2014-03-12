China Overseas Land's Q1 operating profit rises to $1 bln
HONG KONG, April 21 State-owned property developer China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd said on Friday its operating profit in the first quarter rose to HK$7.8 billion ($1 billion).
* Says Q1 net profit down 13.95 percent y/y at 432.25 million yuan ($62.79 million)