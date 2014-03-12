BRIEF-Spear REIT sees distribution per share for 4-month to Feb up 15.69-17.68 pt

* Distribution per share for 4-month period ended 28 february 2017 will be between 23.30 cents per share and 23.70 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)