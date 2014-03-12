BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group buys back 27 mln shares for 19 bln yen
* Says it bought back 27 million shares for 19 billion yen from Feb. 10 to April 21
North American high-yield bond covenant quality
* Says it bought back 27 million shares for 19 billion yen from Feb. 10 to April 21
* Distribution per share for 4-month period ended 28 february 2017 will be between 23.30 cents per share and 23.70 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)