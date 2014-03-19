Santander to issue up to 2 bln euros in preference shares
MADRID, April 18 Spain's Santander said on Tuesday it planned to issue preference shares convertible into ordinary shares with a nominal value of up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion).
ZURICH, April 18 GAM Holding on Tuesday posted net inflows of 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) for the first three months of 2017, with top management also urging shareholders reject board nominations from activist hedge fund investor RBR Capital Advisors.