Fitch Affirms First Horizon at 'BBB-'; Outlook Revised to Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed First Horizon National Corp's (FHN) ratings at 'BBB-/F3'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier regional banking group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancor