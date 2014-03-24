China Life Q1 profit rises 17 pct on strong premium growth
SHANGHAI, April 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's biggest insurer by market value, reported a 17.1 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, on strong premium growth.
Kenya
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
SHANGHAI, April 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's biggest insurer by market value, reported a 17.1 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, on strong premium growth.
TURIN, Italy, April 27 Intesa Sanpaolo does not have a plan B for loss-making Italian carrier Alitalia and it is not the lender's business to manage airlines, its chief executive Carlo Messina said.