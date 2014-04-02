TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $272 mln to $16,416 mln in week ending April 14

Karachi, April 20 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $272 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 14, compared to $16,688 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,416.1 $16,688.2 mln -1.6 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,152.0 mln $5,055.9 mln 1.9 comme