BRIEF-BANK OF THE JAMES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17
* BANK OF THE JAMES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND
Korea Land and Housing Corporation (KLHC)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* BANK OF THE JAMES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND
LONDON, April 21 Taxpayers have recouped all of the 20.3 billion pounds ($26 billion) invested in the bailout of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2008 financial crisis, British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday.